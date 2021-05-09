Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price target on the stock. DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.91.

CD opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Chindata Group has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $27.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.34.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $84.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chindata Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter worth about $276,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,950,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,262,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. 18.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

