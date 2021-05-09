Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTTAY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.77. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $15.45.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

