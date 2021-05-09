Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) to Hold

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FTS International Inc. provider of hydraulic fracturing service primarily in North America. The company’s services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production, companies in shale and other unconventional resource formations. FTS International Inc. is based in Cisco, Texas. “

FTSI opened at $28.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.42. FTS International has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $29.29.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01).

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in FTS International during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,804,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FTS International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,411,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of FTS International in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FTS International in the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of FTS International in the fourth quarter worth about $2,325,000.

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. The company's services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States.

