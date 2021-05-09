inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on inTEST from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of INTT opened at $12.80 on Friday. inTEST has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.09 million, a P/E ratio of 640.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. inTEST had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 0.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTT. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of inTEST in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in inTEST by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 14,816 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in inTEST by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 65,278 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in inTEST in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,597,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

