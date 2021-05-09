Truist Securiti Weighs in on trivago’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of trivago in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for trivago’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%.

TRVG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG opened at $3.80 on Friday. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in trivago in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in trivago in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in trivago by 242.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 44,827 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in trivago in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in trivago in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

