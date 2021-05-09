Piper Sandler Weighs in on Umpqua Holdings Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Umpqua in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Umpqua has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $19.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. FMR LLC raised its position in Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Umpqua by 189.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,988 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua in the third quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

