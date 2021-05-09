CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.30.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CEU. Raymond James raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.15 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.
CEU stock opened at C$1.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.38. The stock has a market cap of C$425.21 million and a PE ratio of -1.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.59. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$1.99.
In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director John Michael Hooks purchased 96,300 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,560.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 978,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,632,133.31. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 58,500 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total value of C$111,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,725,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,278,852.80. Insiders have sold 191,233 shares of company stock valued at $340,939 in the last quarter.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
