Natural Order Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:NOACU)

Natural Order Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:NOACU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, May 10th. Natural Order Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 11th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NOACU opened at $10.75 on Friday. Natural Order Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.95.

Get Natural Order Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Natural Order Acquisition by 137.5% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Natural Order Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,639,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Natural Order Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Natural Order Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natural Order Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Weston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Order Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Order Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.