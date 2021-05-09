Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Virtu Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $28.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 208,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $11,530,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $3,204,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 265,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 16,182 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

