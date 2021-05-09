Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.40.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.
In other news, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $26,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,005.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 2,174 shares of company stock valued at $42,611 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.
RBNC opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Reliant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average is $22.04.
Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.
About Reliant Bancorp
Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.
