Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other news, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $26,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,005.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 2,174 shares of company stock valued at $42,611 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. 31.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBNC opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Reliant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average is $22.04.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

