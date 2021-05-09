Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.48.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Truist raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Zscaler alerts:

ZS stock opened at $169.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $69.83 and a 52 week high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $861,373.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,522,582.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total transaction of $1,133,940.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,812 shares of company stock worth $12,919,343. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $862,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 138,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,596,000 after acquiring an additional 30,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.