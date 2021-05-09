Analyzing National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) & UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF)

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) and UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for National Australia Bank and UMB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Australia Bank 1 1 1 0 2.00 UMB Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75

UMB Financial has a consensus price target of $89.33, suggesting a potential downside of 9.01%. Given UMB Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UMB Financial is more favorable than National Australia Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of National Australia Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of UMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of UMB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares National Australia Bank and UMB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Australia Bank N/A N/A N/A UMB Financial 15.62% 7.54% 0.73%

Volatility & Risk

National Australia Bank has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMB Financial has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

National Australia Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. UMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. National Australia Bank pays out 55.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UMB Financial pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UMB Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Australia Bank and UMB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Australia Bank $18.94 billion 3.09 $1.74 billion $0.38 27.50 UMB Financial $1.29 billion 3.68 $243.60 million $4.99 19.68

National Australia Bank has higher revenue and earnings than UMB Financial. UMB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Australia Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

UMB Financial beats National Australia Bank on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments. The company accepts transaction accounts, savings accounts, deposit accounts, and term deposits; and specialized accounts, such as foreign currency, business interest, statutory trust, community free saver, farm management, and project bank accounts, as well as farm management deposits. National Australia Bank Limited also provides home loans; personal loans; business loans; vehicle and equipment finance; and trade and invoice finance, as well as business overdrafts and bank guarantees. In addition, the company offers insurance products consisting of car, home and content, landlord, travel, caravan and trailer, life, and business insurance products; and pension, superannuation, self-managed super funds, cash management, and financial planning and advisory services. Further, it provides investment products; credit, debit, and business cards; payments and merchant services; travel services; online and internet banking services; small business services; international and foreign exchange solutions; and industry specific banking services. National Australia Bank Limited was founded in 1834 and is based in Docklands, Australia.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services. The Institutional Banking segment offers fund administration and accounting, investor services and transfer agency, marketing and distribution, custody, alternative investment services, fixed income sales, trading and underwriting, and corporate trust and escrow services, as well as institutional custody services. This segment also provides healthcare payment solutions comprising custodial services for health savings accounts and private label, multipurpose debit cards to insurance carriers, third-party administrators, software companies, employers, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment offers deposit accounts, retail credit cards, private banking, installment loans, home equity lines of credit, residential mortgages, and small business loans, as well as internet banking, ATM network, private banking, brokerage and insurance services, and advisory and trust services. It operates through a network of branches and offices in the states of Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Nebraska, Iowa, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Indiana, Utah, Minnesota, California, and Wisconsin. UMB Financial Corporation was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

