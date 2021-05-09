Zacks Investment Research Lowers Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) to Sell

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. It serves the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KPTI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of KPTI opened at $8.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87. The stock has a market cap of $630.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.93. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.39.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $49,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 920,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,400,683.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,681 shares of company stock valued at $207,959. 13.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5,145.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

