PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $39.27, but opened at $41.74. PRA Group shares last traded at $40.24, with a volume of 81 shares.

The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.31 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Get PRA Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PRA Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,355,000 after buying an additional 50,405 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PRA Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,897,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,238,000 after buying an additional 204,732 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in PRA Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,462,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,014,000 after buying an additional 108,128 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in PRA Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,074,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,872,000 after buying an additional 221,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in PRA Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,001,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,716,000 after buying an additional 109,644 shares during the last quarter.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average of $37.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.51.

About PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA)

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.