PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $39.27, but opened at $41.74. PRA Group shares last traded at $40.24, with a volume of 81 shares.
The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.31 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.
In other news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average of $37.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.51.
About PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA)
PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.
