EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EMKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCORE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum began coverage on EMCORE in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $10.50 price target for the company.
NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37. EMCORE has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $268.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.24.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.
About EMCORE
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.
