EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EMKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCORE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum began coverage on EMCORE in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $10.50 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37. EMCORE has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $268.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.24.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EMCORE will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

