Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $48.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.40. Assured Guaranty has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $52.28.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.31 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 4,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $214,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,413 shares of company stock worth $7,365,849. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

