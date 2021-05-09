Envista (NYSE:NVST) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $52.00 price target on the stock. Envista traded as high as $45.38 and last traded at $45.38, with a volume of 1516 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.84.

According to Zacks, “Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists; Equipment & Consumables segment develops, manufactures and markets dental equipment and supplies used in dental offices, including digital imaging systems, software and other visualization/magnification systems; handpieces and associated consumables; treatment units and other dental practice equipment; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments, rotary burs, impression materials, bonding agents and cements and infection prevention products. Envista Holdings Corporation is based in Brea, California. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NVST. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

In other Envista news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $497,966.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,043.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $45,872.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,723.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 285,176 shares of company stock valued at $11,946,934 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Envista by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,069,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,145,000 after acquiring an additional 158,857 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at $67,374,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter worth $3,032,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Envista during the first quarter worth $66,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.85 and a beta of 2.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Envista (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

