MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MELI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,925.00 to $1,850.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Bradesco Corretora lowered MercadoLibre from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,800.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,758.06.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,481.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,257.30 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $746.01 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,529.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,596.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,038 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,196,000 after purchasing an additional 561,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $808,287,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,292,000 after purchasing an additional 383,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $318,501,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

