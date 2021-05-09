Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 2,983 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 911% compared to the typical daily volume of 295 call options.

EPZM stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $845.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.66. Epizyme has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 442.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Epizyme news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $81,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David M. Mott acquired 28,231 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $225,283.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,983.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPZM. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Epizyme by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Epizyme by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Epizyme during the first quarter worth about $109,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

