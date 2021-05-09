Traders Buy High Volume of Sunoco Call Options (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 14,400 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,951% compared to the average daily volume of 702 call options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sunoco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,241,000 after buying an additional 66,565 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 590,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,980,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 300,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 136,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 52,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 119,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.87.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.91. Sunoco had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sunoco will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 145.37%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

