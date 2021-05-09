Traders Buy Large Volume of Credicorp Call Options (NYSE:BAP)

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 2,783 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,611% compared to the typical volume of 75 call options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.63.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $121.12 on Friday. Credicorp has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $172.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $944.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Credicorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,891,000 after purchasing an additional 26,825 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Credicorp by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,655,000. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 353,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,050,000 after acquiring an additional 70,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

