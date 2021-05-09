Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.76 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.08.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $172.49 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $108.78 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,078.13, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

