Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 3,297 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 7,750% compared to the average volume of 42 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTLP stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.56 million, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 2.10.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cantaloupe will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

