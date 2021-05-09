Gavin Slark Sells 22,328 Shares of Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Stock

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) insider Gavin Slark sold 22,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,246 ($16.28), for a total value of £278,206.88 ($363,479.07).

Gavin Slark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, Gavin Slark sold 180,000 shares of Grafton Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,198 ($15.65), for a total value of £2,156,400 ($2,817,350.41).

Shares of LON GFTU opened at GBX 1,250 ($16.33) on Friday. Grafton Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 10.53 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,260 ($16.46). The company has a market cap of £2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,078.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 937.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $12.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.87%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital upped their price objective on Grafton Group from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Grafton Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,155 ($15.09) to GBX 1,235 ($16.14) in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grafton Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 952.14 ($12.44).

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

