Holly Van Deursen Buys 4,750 Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Stock

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) insider Holly Van Deursen purchased 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, with a total value of £24,557.50 ($32,084.53).

LON:SYNT opened at GBX 515.50 ($6.74) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 736.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47. Synthomer plc has a 52 week low of GBX 262.60 ($3.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 527 ($6.89). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 482.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 448.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a GBX 8.60 ($0.11) dividend. This is a boost from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

SYNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Synthomer from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 515 ($6.73) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synthomer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 428.89 ($5.60).

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

