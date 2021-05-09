Holly Van Deursen Buys 4,750 Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Stock

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) insider Holly Van Deursen purchased 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, with a total value of £24,557.50 ($32,084.53).
LON:SYNT opened at GBX 515.50 ($6.74) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 736.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47. Synthomer plc has a 52 week low of GBX 262.60 ($3.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 527 ($6.89). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 482.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 448.27.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a GBX 8.60 ($0.11) dividend. This is a boost from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.
Synthomer Company Profile
Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.
Further Reading: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.