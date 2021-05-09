Miles Ingrey-Counter Acquires 5 Shares of Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) Stock

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) insider Miles Ingrey-Counter acquired 5 shares of Avon Rubber stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,198 ($41.78) per share, for a total transaction of £159.90 ($208.91).

Miles Ingrey-Counter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Avon Rubber alerts:

On Tuesday, April 6th, Miles Ingrey-Counter bought 4 shares of Avon Rubber stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,376 ($44.11) per share, for a total transaction of £135.04 ($176.43).

On Monday, February 8th, Miles Ingrey-Counter bought 5 shares of Avon Rubber stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,130 ($40.89) per share, for a total transaction of £156.50 ($204.47).

Shares of Avon Rubber stock opened at GBX 3,282 ($42.88) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,343.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,467.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.66. Avon Rubber p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,650 ($60.75).

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Avon Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.