Peak Fintech Group Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (OTCMKTS:PKKFF)

Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Peak Fintech Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Peak Fintech Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PKKFF opened at $2.24 on Friday. Peak Fintech Group has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $2.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75.

Peak Fintech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an IT portfolio management company in China. It operates through two segments, Fintech Platform and Financial Services. The Fintech Platform segment provides logistic, procurement, and distribution of products within supply chains or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

