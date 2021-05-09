Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Preferred Apartment Communities to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by ($4.59). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. On average, analysts expect Preferred Apartment Communities to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

NYSE:APTS opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $495.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.08. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $10.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.