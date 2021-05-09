Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.98-$1.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $867.8-$900.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $839.40 million.Funko also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.980-1.120 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Funko from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Funko from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.77.

NASDAQ:FNKO traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.45. 5,019,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Funko has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $25.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Funko will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $41,383.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,534.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,057 in the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

