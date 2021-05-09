Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.98-$1.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $867.8-$900.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $839.40 million.Funko also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.980-1.120 EPS.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Funko from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Funko from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.77.
NASDAQ:FNKO traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.45. 5,019,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Funko has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $25.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41.
In other news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $41,383.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,534.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,057 in the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
