Kinross Gold (KGC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kinross Gold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.65%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KGC. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

