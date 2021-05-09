Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

APD stock opened at $290.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $285.14 and its 200 day moving average is $276.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $219.52 and a 1-year high of $327.89.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APD. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.00.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

