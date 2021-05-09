Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Raised to C$180.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$140.00 to C$180.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$177.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group to C$205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$133.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$105.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$165.56.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Shares of Trisura Group stock opened at C$156.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of C$46.84 and a 12-month high of C$157.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$121.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$101.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$69.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$47.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 5.6700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.