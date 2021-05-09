Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Raised to C$53.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$31.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spin Master has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.36.

TOY opened at C$43.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.16. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$16.87 and a 52 week high of C$47.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$639.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$629.83 million. Equities analysts expect that Spin Master will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

