Peel Hunt Boosts Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target to C$10.00

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target upped by analysts at Peel Hunt from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 62.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.59.

YRI opened at C$6.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.06 and a 12 month high of C$9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.81.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$601.91 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Sofia Tsakos sold 7,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.96, for a total value of C$41,845.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,237,743. Also, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 5,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total transaction of C$34,359.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$657,327.58. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,943 shares of company stock worth $735,585.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

