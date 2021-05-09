Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target Raised to C$3.00

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price target boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WEF. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.25 target price on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.35 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Western Forest Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.55.

TSE WEF opened at C$2.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.43. Western Forest Products has a one year low of C$0.70 and a one year high of C$2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of C$919.32 million and a P/E ratio of 27.84.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$318.90 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Forest Products will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$148,843.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,738,500.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

