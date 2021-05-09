Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target Raised to C$3.00

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price target boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WEF. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.25 target price on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.35 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Western Forest Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.55.
TSE WEF opened at C$2.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.43. Western Forest Products has a one year low of C$0.70 and a one year high of C$2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of C$919.32 million and a P/E ratio of 27.84.
In related news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$148,843.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,738,500.
Western Forest Products Company Profile
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
Read More: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.