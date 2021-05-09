Royal Bank of Canada Increases Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Price Target to $27.00

Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.75% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC upgraded shares of Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Information Services alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IRMTF opened at $21.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22. Information Services has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $21.14.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.