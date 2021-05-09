Royal Bank of Canada Trims Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Target Price to $20.00

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 73.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cascades from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Desjardins cut their target price on Cascades from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cascades in a research report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC upgraded Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Cascades from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Shares of CADNF opened at $11.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.10. Cascades has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $14.66.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

