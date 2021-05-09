Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

CNQ opened at $34.36 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.44 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.83.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 16.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,592,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $451,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,384 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,651,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,307,000 after purchasing an additional 452,855 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,031,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,774 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $278,212,000 after acquiring an additional 306,964 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,978,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,980,000 after acquiring an additional 510,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

