ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

EGKLF has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Friday.

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EGKLF opened at $16.80 on Friday. ElringKlinger has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.