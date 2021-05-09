Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Given “Buy” Rating at Maxim Group

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 76.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

NASDAQ SRTS opened at $3.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.49. Sensus Healthcare has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 52.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 86,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

