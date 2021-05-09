MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.250-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.84 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.400-5.400 EPS.

MasTec stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.28. 1,550,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,412. MasTec has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $112.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.32.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MTZ shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.92.

In related news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $3,265,495.38. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $1,573,720.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,879 shares of company stock worth $7,383,126. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

