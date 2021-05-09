W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Announces Earnings Results

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%.

W. R. Grace & Co. stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,085,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 325.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.97. W. R. Grace & Co. has a twelve month low of $38.70 and a twelve month high of $68.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

About W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

