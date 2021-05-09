Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Endo International’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Endo International updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.950-2.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.95-2.30 EPS.

Shares of ENDP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.63. 3,918,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,843,870. Endo International has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENDP. Barclays upped their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Endo International from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.64.

In other news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

