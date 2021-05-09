ContentBox (BOX) Price Reaches $0.0037

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. ContentBox has a total market cap of $6.33 million and approximately $215,157.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ContentBox has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ContentBox Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,782,470 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

