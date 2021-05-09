Post (NYSE:POST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Post (NYSE:POST) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Post stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.35. 455,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.27. Post has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $117.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,877.04 and a beta of 0.71.

POST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

