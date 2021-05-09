Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE MTX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.24. 131,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,407. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $986,815.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,383,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $1,674,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,424.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,361 shares of company stock worth $3,113,596 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

