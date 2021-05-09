Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of KTOS stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.11. The stock had a trading volume of 759,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,961. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 677.92 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KTOS. Truist downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.30.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 1,569 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $43,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 2,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,257 over the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

