Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%.

Shares of GMRE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.11. The stock had a trading volume of 752,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.19 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GMRE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

