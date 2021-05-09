Ambrosus (AMB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.05 Million

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $17.05 million and approximately $8.68 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambrosus coin can currently be bought for $0.0943 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

AMB is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 718,233,770 coins and its circulating supply is 180,836,953 coins. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

