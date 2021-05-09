New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Announces Earnings Results

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources updated its FY21 guidance to $2.05-2.15 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 2.050-2.150 EPS.

Shares of NJR stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.51. The company had a trading volume of 305,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.08. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $43.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.56%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $224,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at $696,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $141,426.21. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

